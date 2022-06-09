Cleaning of drains to be performed after conducting surveys: Rahmatullah Sheikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Thursday said that appropriate steps would be taken to deal with the situation during the monsoon season.

He directed the officers concerned should conduct survey of the drains in the district East and submit report immediately so that the cleaning of drains is completed in collaboration of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

He expressed these views while inspecting the condition of drains at University Road and Gulshan e Iqbal along with Superintending Engineer Mubeen Sheikh, Executive Engineer B&R Iqbal Ahmed Mallah, said a statement.

Talking to the officers present about the cleanliness and situation of the drains, he said that the officers should immediately conduct a thorough survey of the drains and submit a report so that the cleaning of drains before the monsoon season could be completed.

The important points in district East where there have been complaints of water accumulation in past, special cleaning arrangements should be made there, he said while issuing instructions to the M&E department to review the situation ofde-watering pumps so that drainage issues were not affected in monsoon season.

Assistant executive engineer Rashid Fayyaz was also present on the occasion.