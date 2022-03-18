Cleaning of nullahs at Jahangir Road to be completed within a week: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that cleaning of drains on both sides of Jahangir Road will be completed within a week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that cleaning of drains on both sides of Jahangir Road will be completed within a week.

"As soon as the cleaning process is completed, the construction of the road will start. If the sewerage and drainage work is not done before road construction, this road will be damaged within a month. The construction of Jahangir Road will be completed in the shortest possible time, the Administrator said while presiding over a high level meeting about construction of Jahangir Road.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, MD Karachi Water and Sewerage board Asadullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner East Asif Jan, Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, officials of KMC Engineering Department and PWD were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi asked the KWSB and DMC East officials to assist in cleaning of drain and construction of road so that construction of Jahangir Road could be completed immediately.

"This is a very important road and thousands of citizens face problems on a daily basis," he added.

He said that a wall of 1 to 1.5 feet should be constructed on both the sides of the drain so that garbage and rubbish could not enter the drain.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab asked Managing Director of KW&SB Asadullah Khan to provide technical support.

He said that people have also laid sewerage lines in the rain drains on both the sides of Jahangir Road.

"Jahangir Road is 4,000 feet long and has a 1.25 km long nullah on both sides," he added.

The Administrator said that the sewerage and drainage work is being completed before all road construction in Karachi.

He said that there is scope for improving Karachi's infrastructure, however, the Sindh government is trying to keep the main arteries in good condition so that the flow of traffic can be maintained.

He said that construction of several major roads in different parts of the city has been completed in last six months and work on Sher Shah Road and other roads in the site area from Machli Chowk to KANUPP is still in progress.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that work on Shahra-e-Noor Jahan and Jahangir Road is being started immediately and full steps are being taken to develop the city.