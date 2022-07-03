UrduPoint.com

Cleaning Of Nullahs In Different Areas Of City Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Cleaning of Nullahs in different areas of city underway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :On the directives and under supervision of Deputy Commissioner /Director General HDA Fuad Ghafoor Soomro cleanliness drive of nllahs was being carried out in the district by using heavy machinery ahead of likely monsoon rain spell.

According to details, a cleanliness drive was being carried out in different areas of the city including rain nullah near old Nishat cinema (Memon Hospital),Hali road Latifabad and wadhu wah Qasimabad National Highway.

Meanwhile nullah cleaning work was being carried out in underground nullah through heavy machinery while repairing of non functional pumping stations was also underway so that people could be protected from any mishap during monsoon rainfall.

On other hand civic agencies have completed cleaning work of nullah in Tulsi das, main road wadhu wah, Latifabad unit 12 sattar Shah.

Related Topics

Road Qasimabad From Nishat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

13 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

22 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

22 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.