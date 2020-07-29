Cleaning of nullahs not a permanent solution: Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday said that cleaning of drains was not a permanent solution as the garbage was still being dumped in nullahs.

In a statement, he said this issue would persist until garbage disposal system is upgraded." He said that only Rs 500 million was issued to KMC for the drains' cleaning in last four years and details of its expenditures were already given to Sindh government.

He also denied that the funds were issued to KMC every year for cleaning of drains, adding that the situation of drains in Karachi was miserable as they were full of garbage. "There are 500 small drains in under administrative control of DMCs and no funds were issued for their cleaning, the mayor said.

He said there was dire need to resolve the city's issues on urgent basis. Laws could be amended and special package should be announced for Karachi, he added.