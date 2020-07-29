UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleaning Of Nullahs Not A Permanent Solution: Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

Cleaning of nullahs not a permanent solution: Mayor

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday said that cleaning of drains was not a permanent solution as the garbage was still being dumped in nullahs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday said that cleaning of drains was not a permanent solution as the garbage was still being dumped in nullahs.

In a statement, he said this issue would persist until garbage disposal system is upgraded." He said that only Rs 500 million was issued to KMC for the drains' cleaning in last four years and details of its expenditures were already given to Sindh government.

He also denied that the funds were issued to KMC every year for cleaning of drains, adding that the situation of drains in Karachi was miserable as they were full of garbage. "There are 500 small drains in under administrative control of DMCs and no funds were issued for their cleaning, the mayor said.

He said there was dire need to resolve the city's issues on urgent basis. Laws could be amended and special package should be announced for Karachi, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Government Million

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

20 minutes ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

4 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

5 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.