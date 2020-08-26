UrduPoint.com
Cleaning Of Nullahs, River Beds In Karachi To Start Next Month: Asad Umar

Cleaning of nullahs, river beds in Karachi to start next month: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Wednesday that work on project for clearing nullas and river beds in Karachi would start in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Wednesday that work on project for clearing nullas and river beds in Karachi would start in September.

In his tweet, the minister said that he reviewed the plan prepared by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to clean nullahs and river beds in Karachi.

He said the city drowned every time it rained heavily so it had become vital to implement the plan on priority.

Asad Umar said after approval, work on the project would start in September and its completion date would be one year.

"Largest tax paying city of Pakistan deserves better than what it is facing today," he added.

