Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon season: Mayor Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 09:54 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday said that the cleaning of the storm water drains has been started and it will be completed before the monsoon season.

Choking points have been identified and cleaning work of Karachi's 46 major drains has been started simultaneously, he expressed these views during his visit to various storm water drains. Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi and officers concerned were also present.

The Mayor Karachi visited the drains in Manzoor Colony, Qayyumabad, Mauripur, Sakhi Hasan, Paposh Nagar, Pahar Ganj, KDA Chowrangi and other areas and issued instructions regarding their cleanliness.

He said that apart from 46 big drains, there are 500 such small drains and cleanliness of which will clear all rainwater in these areas, especially the people of the suburban area will not face any problems.

He said that our effort is that the citizens will face minimal suffering in the monsoon season and the process of drainage of rainwater also be completed quickly, rainwater must be cleared immediately from the main highways so that the flow of traffic is maintained.

He said that during the rains, the officers concerned and staff should be seen on the roads and I myself will supervise the work during the rainy season.

He also directed that dewatering pumps, machinery and vehicles should be stationed at those places where immediate water drainage will be required.

He said that if it rains heavily and continuously, it takes some time to drain out water, but the staff of KMC will start immediate action.

The Mayor Karachi said that staff will work in three shifts and municipal services offices, workshops will be kept open round the clock.

He said that in the past also these choking points have been identified which are necessary for premature cleaning and this year also all the choking points that need to be kept clean have been identified.

The Mayor Karachi said that last year also KMC staff performed best during rain and I expect them to work hard with dedication this year as well.

