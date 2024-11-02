Cleaning Of Power Transmission Lines Accelerated
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) LESCO authorities on Saturday ordered acceleration of the cleaning of the transmission lines as there was a fear of smog and fog affecting electrical equipment at grid stations.
Measures are being taken to protect the power transmission system from smog and fog, the cleaning of the high power transmission lines is being carried out, which will continue until December 31.
In this connection all the porcelain materials of the grid stations are being cleaned with modern machinery.
A top official of LESCO told APP that including washing and cleaning, other parts including bad disk insulators will also be replaced. The LESCO official says that due to smog and fog, high transmission lines and equipment at grid stations are affected.
Chief Engineer and MT&G Zafar Iqbal says that due to the current situation of smog, the cleaning process has been accelerated.
