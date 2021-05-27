UrduPoint.com
Cleaning Of Storm Water Drains Near Sultanabad Under PIDC Bridge Inaugurated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday inaugurated cleaning of storm water drains of the metropolis near Sultanabad under PIDC Bridge.

Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed, MD Sindh Solid Waste Management board Zubair Channa, President PPP South district Khalil Hoat, Municipal Commissioner KMC Danish Saeed, and others accompanied him, said a statement.

Talking to media on the occasion, Nasir said that cleaning of storm water drains has been started in the month of May on the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The minister said that the work of cleaning of the drains has been already started at 21 places in the seven districts of Karachi division. Last year, the work of cleaning of drains in Karachi was started in July, but this year, started earlier so as to protect the citizens from trouble in coming monsoon season.

He said that the work of cleaning of drains is being done in a systematic and in a transparent manner and added that services of Nespak has been hired for third party monitoring of the cleaning of the nullahs .

Nasir Shah added that the contractors will only be paid, when garbage removed from nullahs will reach at the landfill site for dumping.

He said that the Federal institution including FWO, NDMA and NCL were also supporting Sindh government on three major nullahs including Mahmoodabad, Orangi and Gujjar nullahs.

"The Sindh government is working with its own resources on all the other small and large water storm drains and they are ensuring that the garbage should not be dumped in the drains again after cleaning," the minister said.

To a question, the minister said that Sindh Police has made sacrifices in improving law and order in Sindh and their performance is commendable. Police and Rangers personnel have embraced martyrdom in Karachi operation which was a joint operation, he said.

It is our collective responsibility to confront these enemies of Pakistan and dismantle their network of dacoits and terrorists.

