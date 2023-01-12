UrduPoint.com

Cleaning Operation Conducted In Officers Colony Under Clean Green Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :On the special instructions of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar, a grand cleaning operation was conducted in the Officers' Colony (GORs) adjacent to the High Court Bahawalpur under the supervision of Secretary Municipal South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi as part of Clean and Green Bahawalpur drive.

During the operation, the garbage was completely removed from the residential areas of the colony and from the adjacent plots.

Muhammad Amin Owaisi started the operation by cleaning the area.

He said that the Clean and Green campaign activities are going on in Bahawalpur and will extend to other divisions of South Punjab. As many as 20 sanitary workers of BWMC and 5 operational vehicles participated in the cleaning operation.

The Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab and the Local Government Department of South Punjab are taking a keen interest in improving the living standards of the people of the region by providing them with better sanitation and health facilities.

