Cleaning Operation Continues During Rain

Published March 24, 2023

The cleaning operation of Lahore Waste Management Company on Friday continued even in light and heavy rain in the provincial capital

According to LWMC sources here, operation teams remained active in the field to carry out cleaning duties even during rain.

On the instructions of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, the officers and workers were present in the field to ensure timely disposal for the convenience of the citizens. To ensure smooth drainage of water, instructions had been issued to specifically remove shopping bags and wrappers from the streets.

More than 6,000 waste containers were being cleared as per the routine operation.

Manual sweeping, container clearance process was also conducted during rain.

Special cleaning arrangements had been made around 'Jamia Masajid' in connection with Friday prayer.

In order to review the cleanliness operation LWMC Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood paid visit to multiple areas including Shadman Market, Aiwan-e-Tejarat, Beadon Road, Temple Road, Mall Road, and Jail Road. He also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements near Alhamra, Governor House and adjacent roads.

Furthermore, CEO Babar Sahib Din said that the cleaning teams were on duty at the trucking points made for free flour distribution. He also issued instructions to all town managers to ensure 100% attendance of workers in the field. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din has also requested the citizens to avoid spreading garbage on streets and in drains.

