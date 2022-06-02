UrduPoint.com

Cleaning Operation Of Drainage System Before Monsoon Kicks Off

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Cleaning operation of drainage system before monsoon kicks off

The irrigation department and Abbottabad Cantonment Board on Thursday kicked off the cleaning operation of the drainage system in Abbottabad to clear them before the monsoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The irrigation department and Abbottabad Cantonment board on Thursday kicked off the cleaning operation of the drainage system in Abbottabad to clear them before the monsoon.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem inspected Mirpur and other places and directed the contractor to ensure the cleanliness of all the lands before the onset of the monsoon.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat two days ago while chairing a meeting regarding the cleaning of drains and elimination of encroachments has said that cleaning of all drains inside the city and action against encroachments should be ensured.

In the meeting issues related to cleaning of drains, alignment and elimination of encroachments were discussed. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad has directed the Irrigation department, TMA, Abbottabad Cantonment Board, WSSCA and all other departments to clean drains and eliminate encroachments well before monsoon season.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Mirpur All

Recent Stories

RTA impounds 40 vehicles during crackdown

RTA impounds 40 vehicles during crackdown

47 seconds ago
 Finances to developing countries critical to count ..

Finances to developing countries critical to counter 'anthropogenic activities': ..

48 seconds ago
 3-Day Students Festival continued at Sindh Madress ..

3-Day Students Festival continued at Sindh Madressatul Islam University

52 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court adjourns pleas against Hamza oat ..

Lahore High Court adjourns pleas against Hamza oath-taking till 7th

53 seconds ago
 PTI to face abrupt disintegration; Pakistan to sta ..

PTI to face abrupt disintegration; Pakistan to stay fully safe & sound: Maryam N ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China ready to reap socio-economic benef ..

Pakistan, China ready to reap socio-economic benefits of SPEC: Pervez Ashraf

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.