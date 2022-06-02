Cleaning operation of drainage system before monsoon kicks off

The irrigation department and Abbottabad Cantonment Board on Thursday kicked off the cleaning operation of the drainage system in Abbottabad to clear them before the monsoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The irrigation department and Abbottabad Cantonment board on Thursday kicked off the cleaning operation of the drainage system in Abbottabad to clear them before the monsoon.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem inspected Mirpur and other places and directed the contractor to ensure the cleanliness of all the lands before the onset of the monsoon.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat two days ago while chairing a meeting regarding the cleaning of drains and elimination of encroachments has said that cleaning of all drains inside the city and action against encroachments should be ensured.

In the meeting issues related to cleaning of drains, alignment and elimination of encroachments were discussed. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad has directed the Irrigation department, TMA, Abbottabad Cantonment Board, WSSCA and all other departments to clean drains and eliminate encroachments well before monsoon season.