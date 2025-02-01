Open Menu

Cleaning Preparations Ongoing For Tri-Nation Series And Champions Trophy

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Cleaning preparations ongoing for Tri-Nation series and Champions Trophy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) As cricket fans eagerly await the upcoming Tri-Nation series and Champions Trophy, preparations are in full swing to ensure a seamless experience.

According to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) sources here on Saturday Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din along with the Pakistan Cricket board Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sameer Ahmad Syed visited the Gaddafi stadium to assess the cleanliness arrangements and meet with LWMC operational teams.

During their visit they reviewed the progress of the cleaning operations for the cricket matches. In order to provide a clean environment for the citizens during the matches over 200 workers, 14 supervisors, 10 mechanical sweepers and washers have been assigned to maintain the cleanliness at Gaddafi Stadium.

Babar Sahib Din expressed his commitment to ensure best cleanliness facilities for spectators just like in previous years.

He assured that all necessary resources were being utilized to achieve this goal. Additionally, cleaning teams would also be deployed in the outer rings of Gaddafi Stadium as well as in the parking areas and surrounding roads to maintain cleanliness for cricket enthusiasts. Babar Sahib Din also issued orders for a special cleaning operation in and around Gaddafi Stadium and its adjacent areas.

