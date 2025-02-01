Cleaning Preparations Ongoing For Tri-Nation Series And Champions Trophy
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) As cricket fans eagerly await the upcoming Tri-Nation series and Champions Trophy, preparations are in full swing to ensure a seamless experience.
According to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) sources here on Saturday Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din along with the Pakistan Cricket board Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sameer Ahmad Syed visited the Gaddafi stadium to assess the cleanliness arrangements and meet with LWMC operational teams.
During their visit they reviewed the progress of the cleaning operations for the cricket matches. In order to provide a clean environment for the citizens during the matches over 200 workers, 14 supervisors, 10 mechanical sweepers and washers have been assigned to maintain the cleanliness at Gaddafi Stadium.
Babar Sahib Din expressed his commitment to ensure best cleanliness facilities for spectators just like in previous years.
He assured that all necessary resources were being utilized to achieve this goal. Additionally, cleaning teams would also be deployed in the outer rings of Gaddafi Stadium as well as in the parking areas and surrounding roads to maintain cleanliness for cricket enthusiasts. Babar Sahib Din also issued orders for a special cleaning operation in and around Gaddafi Stadium and its adjacent areas.
Recent Stories
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President visits village of Major Hamza Israr Shaheed7 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM inaugurates solarization of tube wells7 minutes ago
-
Cleaning preparations ongoing for Tri-Nation series and Champions Trophy7 minutes ago
-
Five arrested for firing17 minutes ago
-
DG Khan police thwart terrorists' attack on border checkpoint27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan overcoming economic crisis under PM’s leadership: Rana Tanveer27 minutes ago
-
PGRs urged to adhere to six-hour duty rule as per PMDC guidelines27 minutes ago
-
Modern aesthetic skin clinic inaugurated in Islamabad27 minutes ago
-
WASA cuts off 133 connections of defaulters27 minutes ago
-
Modern aesthetic skin clinic inaugurated in Islamabad36 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Umrani condemns Kalat attack, expresses grief over martyrs of security personnel36 minutes ago
-
CDA partners with KPMG for financially sustainable development projects36 minutes ago