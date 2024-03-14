A total of 1,490 workers carry out a program to clean and sterilize the Prophet's Mosque, its courtyards, and its roof around the clock, using the latest devices, automated equipment, and environmentally friendly cleaning and sterilization materials, as part of the operational plan implemented by the Saudi Arabia's General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024)

The washing and sterilization activities in the Prophet's Mosque cover more than 1.378 million square meters of the internal and external courtyards of the mosque and the rooftop.

During these activities, workers carry out cleaning and sterilization tasks, especially during peak times before iftar and immediately after the Maghrib prayer to wash, sterilize, and disinfect internal and external floors and carpets, in addition to periodic cleaning of service facilities, to provide a healthy and safe environment across the mosque, ensure its cleanliness, measure the air quality inside the mosque, monitor the cooling, and prepare the mosque to accommodate worshippers during prayer times.

Washing and sterilization activities taking place in the courtyards using the robot operated by artificial intelligence through the installation of a special panel connected to the robot screen, through which it recognizes the designated path to carry out the task of washing and mopping the floors in the courtyards, supported by a camera mounted on the device to explore locations, not obstruct pedestrian movement, then return to the starting point after completing the cleaning work, which ranges from two to four hours during each round, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The post-iftar period witnesses the peak of cleaning and sterilization efforts across the Prophet's Mosque, while it is expected that field teams will complete more than 16,900 maintenance and service orders.