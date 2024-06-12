Open Menu

Cleaning Work Of Phalili Nala Started In Uthal

Published June 12, 2024

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) On the special directive of District Commissioner Lasbela Humira Baloch, Chairman of Municipal Committee (MC) Uthal Syed Somar Shah Kazmi, Chief Officer of Municipal Committee Uthal Haji Muhammad Khan Duda started cleaning work of Phalili Nala Uthal by using heavy machinery.

The people of the area appreciated the initiative of the member of the provincial assembly, Mir Zareen Magsi and the district administration of Lasbela.

The member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Mir Zarin Magsi said that steps were being taken to provide all basic facilities to people at their doors so that they would not face any difficulties.

He said that we were public representatives and were always in the midst of people and would make Uthal city a beautiful city.

