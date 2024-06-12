Cleaning Work Of Phalili Nala Started In Uthal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:02 PM
On the special directive of District Commissioner Lasbela Humira Baloch, Chairman of Municipal Committee (MC) Uthal Syed Somar Shah Kazmi, Chief Officer of Municipal Committee Uthal Haji Muhammad Khan Duda started cleaning work of Phalili Nala Uthal by using heavy machinery
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) On the special directive of District Commissioner Lasbela Humira Baloch, Chairman of Municipal Committee (MC) Uthal Syed Somar Shah Kazmi, Chief Officer of Municipal Committee Uthal Haji Muhammad Khan Duda started cleaning work of Phalili Nala Uthal by using heavy machinery.
The people of the area appreciated the initiative of the member of the provincial assembly, Mir Zareen Magsi and the district administration of Lasbela.
The member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Mir Zarin Magsi said that steps were being taken to provide all basic facilities to people at their doors so that they would not face any difficulties.
He said that we were public representatives and were always in the midst of people and would make Uthal city a beautiful city.
Recent Stories
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States
Robber killed in Wah
Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers
Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky
Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland
Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector
Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards
US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine war
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first against USA
Govt plans to invest hefty amount in primary education
PDMA signs MoU with German organisation for disaster risk reduction
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robber killed in Wah3 minutes ago
-
Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers3 minutes ago
-
Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual Plan31 minutes ago
-
Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector31 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards31 minutes ago
-
Govt plans to invest hefty amount in primary education29 minutes ago
-
PDMA signs MoU with German organisation for disaster risk reduction29 minutes ago
-
PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelihood assistance through Loader Rickshaw distributio ..2 hours ago
-
NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal2 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Rs18.877 trillion federal budget2 hours ago
-
Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack case2 hours ago
-
DIG takes notice of injured policeman2 hours ago