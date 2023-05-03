UrduPoint.com

Cleaning Work Of Rain Drains Underway In District South

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Cleaning work of rain drains underway in district South

Under the special direction of Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and the supervision of Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rabab Syed, the work of cleaning rain drains in different areas by the B&R Department was underway on an emergency basis, in which necessary machinery along with manpower was being provided and utilized

In this regard, Administrator South Dr. Afshan Rubab along with Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Shaikh visited the work of cleaning and desalination of drains undeway at Mirza Adam Khan Road Lyari, Mauripur Service Road, ICI Bridge, Abdullah Haroon Road Metropole Hotel, Bagh e Ibn Qasim Marina Road, Ocean Tower, Khayaban Iqbal, Clifton, Barbecue Tonight, Khayaban Saadi while the work of cleaning manholes and chambers around Empress Market Saddar, mobile Market, MPA Hostel and Sindh High Court had been completed.

Afshan Rabab Syed said the cleaning of the rain drains located within the limits of District South will reduce the public suffering and problems during the rainy season.

She instructed the officers that the cleaning work of all the drains should be completed by maintaining the pace and continuity of the work so that the public could be saved from suffering and trouble during the rainy season. All available resources and manpower should be utilized so that the desired results could be achieved and effective steps should be taken to clean the drains.

Afshan Rabab Syed ordered to ensure removal of encroachments on rain drains so that there was no obstruction in the drainage of rainwater during the rains.

She also appealed to the public to cooperate with the South Municipal Administration and refrain from dumping waste in storm drains and sewage lines.

