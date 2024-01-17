Cleaning Workers Asset Of MWMC: Shahid Yaqoob
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Shahid Yaqoob, said that the workers who clean the waste early in the morning in harsh weather to provide a clean environment to the citizens were an asset of the company
He said that special satisfaction was expressed over ideal cleanliness arrangements during the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister's recent visit to the city which is an honour for the workers and officials of the company.
He expressed these views while awarding a certificate and shield to Senior Manager Operations Faheem Lodhi for the exemplary cleanliness operation in the city during the VIP visit.
Manager Operations Anwar-ul-Haq and Manager HR Aqeel Ahmed were also present. Shahid Yaqoob said that the entire team was engaged in cleaning the streets and towns on a daily basis as per the vision of the Punjab government.
The encouragement process of management and workers was underway to raise the morale of the team.
Earlier, Senior Manager Operations Faheem Lodhi termed the appreciation from the company management as the result of teamwork and hard work of the workers.
