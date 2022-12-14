Cleanliness activities reviews in Sukkur

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Wednesday urged the people to cooperate with the district administration to keep the environment neat and clean.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Wednesday urged the people to cooperate with the district administration to keep the environment neat and clean.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review cleanliness activities in the Sukkur district.

The meeting was attended by officials of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and other relevant departments and shared details about cleanliness activities in their respective departments.

The meeting was informed that the sanitary workers of SMC were equipped with all necessary items to carry out cleanliness activities at the Worship Places, streets, bazaars and premises of different offices.