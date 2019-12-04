UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleanliness Arrangements At Cricket Stadium Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:25 PM

Cleanliness arrangements at cricket stadium reviewed

On the eve of Pakistan Sri Lanka test match, the sanitary workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak would be deployed in and around the stadium to carry out best cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :On the eve of Pakistan Sri Lanka test match, the sanitary workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak would be deployed in and around the stadium to carry out best cleanliness arrangements.

Managing Director RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar during his visit to Rawalpindi cricket stadium said that the sanitary workers would remain in the stadium during the match to ensure sanitation and provide cleaner and waste free surroundings to the cricket lovers.

MD expressed his satisfaction over the cleanliness condition in the city and stressed the need to improve it further.

He said that "We have to attain the confidence of the citizens which could be achieved only by ensuring neat and clean environment in the city".

On other hand, the Clean and Green Punjab campaign was underway in the city to disseminate the significance and importance of cleanliness and to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it.

Members of Communications teams are conducting door to door campaign to create awareness among the residents about cleanliness and disease-free environment.

Public was insisted to follow the guiding rules of Albayrak & RWMC as it will help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Dengue Punjab Sri Lanka Company Visit Rawalpindi Best Love

Recent Stories

3rd Maritime Security Workshop 2019 Commences At P ..

10 minutes ago

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forcevisits Naval He ..

15 minutes ago

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

22 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

34 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

58 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.