Cleanliness arrangements at cricket stadium reviewed

On the eve of Pakistan Sri Lanka test match, the sanitary workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak would be deployed in and around the stadium to carry out best cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :On the eve of Pakistan Sri Lanka test match, the sanitary workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak would be deployed in and around the stadium to carry out best cleanliness arrangements.

Managing Director RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar during his visit to Rawalpindi cricket stadium said that the sanitary workers would remain in the stadium during the match to ensure sanitation and provide cleaner and waste free surroundings to the cricket lovers.

MD expressed his satisfaction over the cleanliness condition in the city and stressed the need to improve it further.

He said that "We have to attain the confidence of the citizens which could be achieved only by ensuring neat and clean environment in the city".

On other hand, the Clean and Green Punjab campaign was underway in the city to disseminate the significance and importance of cleanliness and to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it.

Members of Communications teams are conducting door to door campaign to create awareness among the residents about cleanliness and disease-free environment.

Public was insisted to follow the guiding rules of Albayrak & RWMC as it will help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.