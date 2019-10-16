UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleanliness Arrangements Finalized For Urs Of The Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 08:21 PM

Cleanliness arrangements finalized for Urs of the Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

The Lahore Waste Management Authority (LWMC) has completed cleanliness arrangements in connection with the 976th annual Urs of the Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Authority (LWMC) has completed cleanliness arrangements in connection with the 976th annual Urs of the Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

According to details, to ensure best cleanliness in the surroundings of Data Darbar, 10 workers, additional waste bins and water coolers had been arranged.

Cleanliness awareness campaign was also being carried out on daily basis in the area which would continue till the conclusion of the Urs.

It is pertinent to mention here that before the beginning of the Urs, a special cleanliness squad had been formulated and all the arrangements had been made to facilitate the devotees.

A LWMC spokesman said inner and outer areas of the Data Darbar would be washed and he also urged the devotees to cooperate with the authority in maintaining cleanliness.

Related Topics

Lahore Water All Best Data Darbar

Recent Stories

276 UAE home-grown and international brands aggres ..

40 minutes ago

Technical training course starts at Institute of P ..

1 minute ago

US House Republicans to Introduce New Bill on Wedn ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister's peace initiative yielding results ..

1 minute ago

Proclaimed offender arrested in Muzaffargarh

1 minute ago

Two drug pushers rounded up in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.