Cleanliness arrangements finalized for Urs of the Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Authority (LWMC) has completed cleanliness arrangements in connection with the 976th annual Urs of the Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

According to details, to ensure best cleanliness in the surroundings of Data Darbar, 10 workers, additional waste bins and water coolers had been arranged.

Cleanliness awareness campaign was also being carried out on daily basis in the area which would continue till the conclusion of the Urs.

It is pertinent to mention here that before the beginning of the Urs, a special cleanliness squad had been formulated and all the arrangements had been made to facilitate the devotees.

A LWMC spokesman said inner and outer areas of the Data Darbar would be washed and he also urged the devotees to cooperate with the authority in maintaining cleanliness.