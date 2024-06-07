Cleanliness Arrangements For Eidul Azha Reviewed
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rauf Ahmad
said on Friday that cleanliness arrangements on Eidul Adha were being made exemplary
in the district.
He said that all wings of the company had been put on alert and they had been directed
to develop coordination with other relevant departments for better results.
Presiding over a meeting, the CEO directed that all arrangements be completed before Eid
and plan-B should also be a priority in case of rain, in addition to necessary repairing of
vehicles and waste containers.
All service delivery camps should be active.
He stressed for a comprehensive strategy to distribute degradable waste bags among
citizens a day before Eidul Azha.
The cleanliness of cattle markets could not be compromised, he said and urged for the
distribution of pamphlets among citizens for their awareness. He also directed for
mechanical sweeping of roads, sprinkling limestone and water at entry paths of
Masajid and Eidgahs.
The officers of operation, HR, IT, Transport, Workshop and Communication departments
were present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor kid drowns into pond while hunting fish42 seconds ago
-
ADC Attock urges public to follow dengue prevention guidelines45 seconds ago
-
Bid to smuggle drugs foiled; three held50 seconds ago
-
Haveli Maharaja Ranjeet Singh conservation project launched53 seconds ago
-
Meeting reviews progress of development schemes59 seconds ago
-
Majority Indians rejected Narendra Modi, BJP in elections: Sherpao1 minute ago
-
Security guard shoots teen in North Karachi1 minute ago
-
Pesticides worth Rs 2.4m seized from illegal store11 minutes ago
-
CEO WSSC Abbottabad cancels Eid-ul-Adza vacations to ensure cleanliness11 minutes ago
-
Ministry plans outdoor gyms in capitals’ model schools, colleges11 minutes ago
-
KPT hosts session on "Strategic Significance of Pakistan, Challenges, and the Way Forward"11 minutes ago
-
CTO orders strict action against overcharging by transport owners on Eid21 minutes ago