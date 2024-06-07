Open Menu

Cleanliness Arrangements For Eidul Azha Reviewed

Published June 07, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rauf Ahmad

said on Friday that cleanliness arrangements on Eidul Adha were being made exemplary

in the district.

He said that all wings of the company had been put on alert and they had been directed

to develop coordination with other relevant departments for better results.

Presiding over a meeting, the CEO directed that all arrangements be completed before Eid

and plan-B should also be a priority in case of rain, in addition to necessary repairing of

vehicles and waste containers.

All service delivery camps should be active.

He stressed for a comprehensive strategy to distribute degradable waste bags among

citizens a day before Eidul Azha.

The cleanliness of cattle markets could not be compromised, he said and urged for the

distribution of pamphlets among citizens for their awareness. He also directed for

mechanical sweeping of roads, sprinkling limestone and water at entry paths of

Masajid and Eidgahs.

The officers of operation, HR, IT, Transport, Workshop and Communication departments

were present in the meeting.

