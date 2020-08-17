Cleanliness arrangements for Muharram reviewed

The managing director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarar has said that directions have been given for cleanliness of Imambarghs and routes of Muharram ul Harram processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The managing director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarar has said that directions have been given for cleanliness of Imambarghs and routes of Muharram ul Harram processions.

Talking to APP here Monday, he said that the debris must be removed from the routes of Muharram processions adding that strict action will be taken against any negligence.

He stated that monitoring of cleanliness would also be done in a bid to clean the city during Muharram ul Harram.

He said that directions have also been given to clean Imambargh falling in the jurisdiction of the 46 union councils of Rawal Town and 8 union councils of Potohar Town.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi capt� Anwar ul Haq has said that fool proof security will be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that police officials has been asked to adopt advance and pre-emptive steps to ensure arrangements for extending protection and other facilities to the Azadari processions and Majalis.

DC said that all traditional license-holder processions and other rallies would be allowed during the Muharram but organizers are bound to inform the district administration before taking out processions.

He said that unfair use of loudspeakers was strictly banned and violators would be dealt strictly. No one would be allowed to carry the weapons, he added. He appealed Ulema, religious notables and citizens to extend their all out cooperation for maintaining religious harmony, peace and tranquility during Muharram-ul-Haram.