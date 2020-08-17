UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleanliness Arrangements For Muharram Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:09 PM

Cleanliness arrangements for Muharram reviewed

The managing director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarar has said that directions have been given for cleanliness of Imambarghs and routes of Muharram ul Harram processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The managing director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarar has said that directions have been given for cleanliness of Imambarghs and routes of Muharram ul Harram processions.

Talking to APP here Monday, he said that the debris must be removed from the routes of Muharram processions adding that strict action will be taken against any negligence.

He stated that monitoring of cleanliness would also be done in a bid to clean the city during Muharram ul Harram.

He said that directions have also been given to clean Imambargh falling in the jurisdiction of the 46 union councils of Rawal Town and 8 union councils of Potohar Town.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi capt� Anwar ul Haq has said that fool proof security will be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that police officials has been asked to adopt advance and pre-emptive steps to ensure arrangements for extending protection and other facilities to the Azadari processions and Majalis.

DC said that all traditional license-holder processions and other rallies would be allowed during the Muharram but organizers are bound to inform the district administration before taking out processions.

He said that unfair use of loudspeakers was strictly banned and violators would be dealt strictly. No one would be allowed to carry the weapons, he added. He appealed Ulema, religious notables and citizens to extend their all out cooperation for maintaining religious harmony, peace and tranquility during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Related Topics

Police Company Rawalpindi All From Muharram

Recent Stories

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

11 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

11 minutes ago

Shams launches package for women entrepreneurs

11 minutes ago

Warsaw becomes 25th European city to return to Emi ..

11 minutes ago

CDA-DWP approves PC-II of project review of Master ..

2 minutes ago

NHA appeared as model for other institutions throu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.