Cleanliness Arrangements For Raiwind Ijtema

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has implemented comprehensive cleanliness arrangements at the Raiwind International Tablighi Ijtema, with over 200 workers and more than 10 vehicles assigned for the purpose.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din arrived at the gathering site to review the cleanliness preparations.

He conducted an inspection of cleanliness arrangements at the gathering site and the adjacent areas. He met the administrative officials of the Tablighi centre, including Dr. Nadeem Ashraf and Amanullah, to get their feedback about the cleanliness arrangements. Dr. Nadeem Ashraf stated that LWMC's operation teams collaborate effectively at the annual gathering.

The CEO commended workers over the efforts and provided instructions for daily meal distribution in the field.

