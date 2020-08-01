Cleanliness arrangements in province reviewed by CM; officers to be rewarded or held accountable on performance basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited Provincial Monitoring Cell at Local Government board Complex and reviewed cleanliness arrangements made during Eid ul Azha days across the province.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister also presided over a meeting during which Punjab Local Government Secretary briefed Usman Buzdar about the cleanliness arrangements made on the occasion of Eid.

Chief Minister through a video link talked to the administration of different cities and gave them necessary directions to maintain cleanliness. "It is our national obligation to keep our cities neat and clean",he said.

He announced that the district maintaining best cleanliness arrangements would be rewarded ,whereas accountability would be held over poor performance.

He directed concerned authorities to ensure proper cleanliness in Lahore and other cities of the province.

He said that Solid Waste Management Companies, administration and relevant departments should ensure proper arrangements at all costs.

CM further directed that all officers of relevant departments should personally monitor the cleanliness work in their areas.

"Capacity building of local government department is being enhanced as we our heading towards new local body polls",CM observed, adding the new local body system would empower the people in real sense and problems of people would be resolved at their threshold.

In this context, he added that a Local Government academy would be set up in the provincial capital.