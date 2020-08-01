UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleanliness Arrangements In Province Reviewed By CM; Officers To Be Rewarded Or Held Accountable On Performance Basis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 03:40 PM

Cleanliness arrangements in province reviewed by CM; officers to be rewarded or held accountable on performance basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited Provincial Monitoring Cell at Local Government board Complex and reviewed cleanliness arrangements made during Eid ul Azha days across the province.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister also presided over a meeting during which Punjab Local Government Secretary briefed Usman Buzdar about the cleanliness arrangements made on the occasion of Eid.

Chief Minister through a video link talked to the administration of different cities and gave them necessary directions to maintain cleanliness. "It is our national obligation to keep our cities neat and clean",he said.

He announced that the district maintaining best cleanliness arrangements would be rewarded ,whereas accountability would be held over poor performance.

He directed concerned authorities to ensure proper cleanliness in Lahore and other cities of the province.

He said that Solid Waste Management Companies, administration and relevant departments should ensure proper arrangements at all costs.

CM further directed that all officers of relevant departments should personally monitor the cleanliness work in their areas.

"Capacity building of local government department is being enhanced as we our heading towards new local body polls",CM observed, adding the new local body system would empower the people in real sense and problems of people would be resolved at their threshold.

In this context, he added that a Local Government academy would be set up in the provincial capital.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Poor Punjab All Government Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Following first criticality phase, FANR will conti ..

2 hours ago

BREAKING: Safe start-up of Unit 1 of Barakah Nucle ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

14 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.