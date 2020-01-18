Cleanliness awareness activities carried out in city Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Saturday carried out cleanliness awareness activities at four different points in the city.

According to LWMC sources here, the awareness campaign was carried out at Chowk Yateem Khana, Liaquat Chowk, Babu Sabu and Samanabad Mor.

The LWMC also arranged awareness camps in these areas where people were sensitised about throwing garbage in dustbins.

Pamphlets highlighting the importance of cleanliness were also distributed among people.

Sources said the LWMC was continuously holding awareness campaigns in different parts of the city to achieve desired results.