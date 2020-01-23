UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Awareness Activities Held In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:38 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Thursday organised cleanliness awareness activities in different parts of the city.

According to the LWMC sources here, the awareness activities were held at Liberty Roundabout, Mini Market, Firdous Market and 7-Up bridge.

An awareness camp was also organised to highlight importance of neat and clean environment among people, sources added.

Sources said that collective efforts were required to maintain cleanliness in the city and company was making all possible efforts to produce the desired results.

