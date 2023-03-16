UrduPoint.com

Cleanliness Awareness Seminar Held In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Cleanliness awareness seminar held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Ex Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has said the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), was working to bring a radical change in the city and added that SMC officials were actively working to spread awareness about cleanliness.

Addressing a Cleanliness Awareness Seminar here on Thursday, he urged the students to adopt habit of cleanliness and play their role in spreading the message of cleanliness.

He said that with the efforts of clean atmosphere students, friends, relatives and neighbors would also feel the sense of responsibility about cleanliness.

On the occasion, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh said SMC conducts awareness-raising programmes to change the behavior of people regarding proper disposal of solid waste in the city. He also briefed the students and faculty members about the role of LWMC in the city and how citizens could participate in maintaining cleanliness.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

6 minutes ago
 MoF announces results of preliminary state-level G ..

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level Government Finance Statistics f ..

36 minutes ago
 DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues du ..

DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues during 2022

1 hour ago
 Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions Lea ..

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

2 hours ago
 IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Foru ..

IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Forum in Uruguay

2 hours ago
 ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in l ..

ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in latest environmentally-friendly ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.