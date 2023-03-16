Cleanliness awareness seminar held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Ex Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has said the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), was working to bring a radical change in the city and added that SMC officials were actively working to spread awareness about cleanliness.

Addressing a Cleanliness Awareness Seminar here on Thursday, he urged the students to adopt habit of cleanliness and play their role in spreading the message of cleanliness.

He said that with the efforts of clean atmosphere students, friends, relatives and neighbors would also feel the sense of responsibility about cleanliness.

On the occasion, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh said SMC conducts awareness-raising programmes to change the behavior of people regarding proper disposal of solid waste in the city. He also briefed the students and faculty members about the role of LWMC in the city and how citizens could participate in maintaining cleanliness.