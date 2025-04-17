(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) a cleanliness awareness session was held at the Government Girls Pilot Secondary school

here on Thursday as a part of the “Saaf Suthra Punjab” campaign on Thursday.

The speakers encouraged students to always use dustbins, reduce the use of plastic bags,

and adopt cleanliness as a habit.

Principal Government Girls Pilot Secondary School Mrs Rubina Hassan and Vice Principal

Shabnam-un-Nisa were also present.