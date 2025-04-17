Cleanliness Awareness Session
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) a cleanliness awareness session was held at the Government Girls Pilot Secondary school
here on Thursday as a part of the “Saaf Suthra Punjab” campaign on Thursday.
The speakers encouraged students to always use dustbins, reduce the use of plastic bags,
and adopt cleanliness as a habit.
Principal Government Girls Pilot Secondary School Mrs Rubina Hassan and Vice Principal
Shabnam-un-Nisa were also present.
