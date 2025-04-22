Open Menu

Cleanliness Awareness Walk Held In South Waziristan Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Cleanliness awareness walk held in South Waziristan Lower

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) District administration South Waziristan Lower has held a walk to raise awareness about cleanliness among citizens.

According to district administration Assistant Commissioner Wana, Syed Mehr Ali Shah led the walk which was held as part of a week-long cleanliness campaign aimed to ensure a clean and healthy environment for citizens.

The participants, including residents, school students, were holding placards highlighting the importance of a clean environment.

The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Wana is extending collaboration to make the cleanliness campaign successful.

During this period, various cleaning activities would be carried out across different areas of the city, along with efforts to educate the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Wana urged citizens to support the administration by keeping their surroundings clean.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

2 hours ago
 HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

15 hours ago
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

15 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

15 hours ago
 Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

15 hours ago
 Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter tru ..

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce

15 hours ago
 Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-h ..

Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte

15 hours ago
 SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of ..

SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan