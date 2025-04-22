Cleanliness Awareness Walk Held In South Waziristan Lower
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) District administration South Waziristan Lower has held a walk to raise awareness about cleanliness among citizens.
According to district administration Assistant Commissioner Wana, Syed Mehr Ali Shah led the walk which was held as part of a week-long cleanliness campaign aimed to ensure a clean and healthy environment for citizens.
The participants, including residents, school students, were holding placards highlighting the importance of a clean environment.
The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Wana is extending collaboration to make the cleanliness campaign successful.
During this period, various cleaning activities would be carried out across different areas of the city, along with efforts to educate the public.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Wana urged citizens to support the administration by keeping their surroundings clean.

