Cleanliness campaign at shrines in progress

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :District administration ensured cleanliness at city's shrine after its opening as the shrines remained closed due to COVID-19.

After opening of shrines, a huge flux of people was observed towards the shrines.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed Multan Waste Management Company to wash courtyards of all shrines including Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya, Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam, Hazrat Shah Shamas, Hazrat Musa Pak and some others, an official told APP.

The dust due to closure of the shrines was also removed. Deputy Commissioner ordered strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the visitors.

The official sources further remarked that Masajids were also cleaned on occasion of "Jama ul Wida". Similarly, special focus on cleanliness of graveyard was also ensured.