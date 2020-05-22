UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleanliness Campaign At Shrines In Progress

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:40 AM

Cleanliness campaign at shrines in progress

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :District administration ensured cleanliness at city's shrine after its opening as the shrines remained closed due to COVID-19.

After opening of shrines, a huge flux of people was observed towards the shrines.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed Multan Waste Management Company to wash courtyards of all shrines including Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya, Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam, Hazrat Shah Shamas, Hazrat Musa Pak and some others, an official told APP.

The dust due to closure of the shrines was also removed. Deputy Commissioner ordered strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the visitors.

The official sources further remarked that Masajids were also cleaned on occasion of "Jama ul Wida". Similarly, special focus on cleanliness of graveyard was also ensured.

Related Topics

Multan Company All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 22, 2020 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Official Fatwa Centre explains how to perform Eid ..

8 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

9 hours ago

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

10 hours ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.