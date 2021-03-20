UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Campaign Conducted In Tanda Dam Park

Cleanliness campaign conducted in Tanda Dam Park

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Wildlife Department Kohat in collaboration with Town Municipal Administration (TMA) on Saturday arranged a cleanliness campaign in Tanda Dam Wildlife Park.

The campaign was inaugurated by Wildlife Conservator, Syed Kanal while District Forest Officer, Abdus Samad Wazir and concerned officials of TMA were present on the occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Syed Kamal said that cleanliness is next to our faith and each member of the society should play its part to ensure healthy and clean environment for others.

He urged people to properly dispose of garbage on designated places.

He said Tanda Dam Part is attractive place and tourist spot that needs proper attention of people and a commitment to observe highest cleanliness standard. He said that campaign also aims to create awareness among people regarding cleanliness and highlight benefits of neat and clean surroundings.

Wildlife department also distributed pamphlets and brochure among visitors about objectives of the campaign.

