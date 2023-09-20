Open Menu

Cleanliness Campaign Continues In Maniri, Swabi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SWABI, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) ::The cleaning campaign "Garbage Free Maniri" is going on in Maneri under the management of the Welfare Organization of Maniri with huge pile of garbage lying near the road of Gharibabad (Gadodabad) and Sherdad Dheri in Maniri area and was removed besides cleaning the drains Ishtiaq Khan, the in-charge (inspector) of Citizen Portal Cell posted in TMA Swabi and his team is doing the work of garbage removal, while Jalil Ahmed Khan, President of the Welfare Organization Maniri, is supervising this campaign.

The volunteers of the Welfare Organization Maniri are in the field of cleanliness in the area, including Maniri and in this regard on every Friday, the main cremation ground of Maneri, the main nullah, is also regularly cleaned, in which the Municipal Committee also helps the Ahlkar Organization of Swabi.

It is a painful appeal to the people of Maniri to support us in every cleaning campaign including Garbage Free Maniri, contact us where there are heaps of garbage, we will arrange it somewhere by removing it by cleaning the areas.

