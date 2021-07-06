Cleanliness campaign continues to create healthy atmosphere in city

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) in collaboration with Sindh Solid Waste Management on Monday continued cleanliness campaign in city and Latifabad taluka. Work of garbage lifting, draining of sewage water and de-silting of drains and nullaha were underway on second consecutive day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) in collaboration with Sindh Solid Waste Management on Monday continued cleanliness campaign in city and Latifabad taluka. Work of garbage lifting, draining of sewage water and de-silting of drains and nullaha were underway on second consecutive day.

Heavy machinery of Sindh Solid Waste Management was utilized during cleanliness campaign carried out in Noorani Basti Expo Centre, Hali Road Bohri Compound, American Quarters of city and Latifabad's Unit 8 while heaps of garbage were lifted to provide healthy atmosphere to the people.

According to the spokesman, HMC Administrator Capt (R) Altaf Hussain Sario, Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir, Director Health Services Mustafa Qaimkhani and Deputy Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Zulfikar Haider also visited the sites to review cleanliness, lifting of garbage and de-silting of drains and nullas and expressed satisfaction over the campaign.