Cleanliness Campaign For Eid Ul Azha Planned

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :In order to ensure cleanliness, health and hygiene during forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha a comprehensive contingency plan was being prepared by Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC).

An official of SWMC Sunday said the measures to be taken before Eid include the assignment of workers and machinery at the animal market designated by the district government, distribution of customized waste bags and spreading general awareness regarding operational procedures.

The official said that negligence would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, the garbage and filth was scattered in the streets and Nullah of different localities including Waris Khan, Arya Mohallah, Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony and Dhoke Elahi Bukush. The residents demanded to take prompt action for the cleanliness of the areas.

