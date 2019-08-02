Cleanliness campaign for Eid ul Azha planned

In order to ensure cleanliness, a comprehensive contingency plan is being prepared by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) for Eidul Azha to lift and dispose of entrails and offal of the sacrificed animals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :In order to ensure cleanliness, a comprehensive contingency plan is being prepared by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) for Eidul Azha to lift and dispose of entrails and offal of the sacrificed animals.

According to a spokesman, the measures to be taken before Eid including the assignment of workers and machinery at the animal market designated by the district government, distribution of customized waste bags and spreading general awareness regarding operational procedures.

Collection points would also be set up for the convenience of the public at union council level and the residents have been directed to contact on Help line number 1139 about any complaints, spokesman said.

RWMC will deploy around 3,000 sanitary workers to clean up the city after Eid slaughter, he added.