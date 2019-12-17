Cleanliness campaign in Benazir Bhutto Hospital held

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) & Albayrak carried out its cleanliness awareness Campaign at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and briefed the inhabitants about the significance of cleanliness and proper waste disposal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) & Albayrak carried out its cleanliness awareness Campaign at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and briefed the inhabitants about the significance of cleanliness and proper waste disposal.

The communication teams asked the attendants and patients for their cooperation in order to get rid of the stinky streets and choked drains by dumping the waste to its ideal place "waste container" and transform the city into more cleaner and healthy place to live as clean environment is inevitable for healthy growth.

The public was also advised to follow the guiding rules of the company as it would help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

Waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the people to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

Help line number 1139 was moreover highlighted among the attendees so that, in the event that individuals are confronting any questions with respect to sanitation and cleanliness in their range, they can enlist complaints on it or allow their proposals.