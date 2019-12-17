UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleanliness Campaign In Benazir Bhutto Hospital Held

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:01 PM

Cleanliness campaign in Benazir Bhutto Hospital held

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) & Albayrak carried out its cleanliness awareness Campaign at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and briefed the inhabitants about the significance of cleanliness and proper waste disposal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) & Albayrak carried out its cleanliness awareness Campaign at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and briefed the inhabitants about the significance of cleanliness and proper waste disposal.

The communication teams asked the attendants and patients for their cooperation in order to get rid of the stinky streets and choked drains by dumping the waste to its ideal place "waste container" and transform the city into more cleaner and healthy place to live as clean environment is inevitable for healthy growth.

The public was also advised to follow the guiding rules of the company as it would help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

Waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the people to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

Help line number 1139 was moreover highlighted among the attendees so that, in the event that individuals are confronting any questions with respect to sanitation and cleanliness in their range, they can enlist complaints on it or allow their proposals.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Company Rawalpindi Event

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern win in PCB-Pepsi U ..

2 minutes ago

EIMUN team calls on AJK President

5 minutes ago

Compromise on Kashmir out of question: Masood Khan

5 minutes ago

 “It is the worst decision ever,” says Mushar ..

6 minutes ago

“Pervez Musharraf can’t be traitor at any cost ..

30 minutes ago

Voting starts to select new logo to represent the ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.