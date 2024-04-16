Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has launched a special cleaning campaign in all government educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory from April 17(Wednesday).

In the order issued by the Secretary Ministry of Education to the FDE, it has been directed that special attention should be paid to the cleanliness drive.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Education will also visit government educational institutions to inspect the cleanliness campaign.

Ministry of Education and FDE officials are also advised to visit federal government institutions to check the campaign. As per notification, the cleanliness campaign in federal government institutions will start from April 17. The instructions has been issued to the concerned authorities of the Ministry of Education to send the photographs taken in this regard on a daily basis.