Open Menu

Cleanliness Campaign In Fed Educational Institutions Starts Today(Wednesday)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has launched a special cleaning campaign in all government educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory from April 17(Wednesday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has launched a special cleaning campaign in all government educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory from April 17(Wednesday).

In the order issued by the Secretary Ministry of Education to the FDE, it has been directed that special attention should be paid to the cleanliness drive.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Education will also visit government educational institutions to inspect the cleanliness campaign.

Ministry of Education and FDE officials are also advised to visit federal government institutions to check the campaign. As per notification, the cleanliness campaign in federal government institutions will start from April 17. The instructions has been issued to the concerned authorities of the Ministry of Education to send the photographs taken in this regard on a daily basis.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Visit April All From Government

Recent Stories

Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in el ..

Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May

7 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation

MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation

4 minutes ago
 Middle East on edge after Israel vows 'response' t ..

Middle East on edge after Israel vows 'response' to Iran attack

4 minutes ago
 Kosovo shocked by two femicides in less than a wee ..

Kosovo shocked by two femicides in less than a week

4 minutes ago
 CDA chief directs to build more nurseries

CDA chief directs to build more nurseries

4 minutes ago
 Heavy floods hit Dubai, airport as Oman toll rises ..

Heavy floods hit Dubai, airport as Oman toll rises to 18

6 minutes ago
Brussels orders shutdown of right-wing meet target ..

Brussels orders shutdown of right-wing meet targeted by protests

4 minutes ago
 Israel artist shuts Biennale show until ceasefire, ..

Israel artist shuts Biennale show until ceasefire, hostages freed

4 minutes ago
 Russia orders fresh evacuations in Siberia over fl ..

Russia orders fresh evacuations in Siberia over flood fears

4 minutes ago
 UN says $1bn in aid urgently needed for crisis-hit ..

UN says $1bn in aid urgently needed for crisis-hit Ethiopia

4 minutes ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

4 minutes ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants of Khadija Shah in Aska ..

ATC issues arrest warrants of Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan