Open Menu

Cleanliness Campaign In Full Swing Across Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Cleanliness campaign in full swing across Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The three-week long cleanliness campaign is in full swing in Tank district with sanitary workers actively engaged to ensure cleanliness and a healthy environment for the residents.

The campaign inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor and Assistant Commissioner Jandola, Jamshed Alam Khan on Feb 10 under the KP government’s Awami Agenda program is currently continuing across Tank city as well as various village councils to make the entire district clean.

According to the district administration, all out efforts were being made to make the campaign a complete success.

In this regard, the concerned officials have been directed to inspect cleanliness on a daily basis and ensure that all important places were cleaned.

The residents have also been asked to dump waste at designated places and cooperate with the staff concerned to keep the environment clean and green.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b ..

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years

52 seconds ago
 TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best o ..

TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community

10 minutes ago
 Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German H ..

Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore

12 minutes ago
 Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin th ..

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO

15 minutes ago
 EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

30 minutes ago
 UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

45 minutes ago
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

1 hour ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival Fe ..

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

2 hours ago
 Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan