Cleanliness campaign in full swing across Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The three-week long cleanliness campaign is in full swing in Tank district with sanitary workers actively engaged to ensure cleanliness and a healthy environment for the residents.

The campaign inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor and Assistant Commissioner Jandola, Jamshed Alam Khan on Feb 10 under the KP government’s Awami Agenda program is currently continuing across Tank city as well as various village councils to make the entire district clean.

According to the district administration, all out efforts were being made to make the campaign a complete success.

In this regard, the concerned officials have been directed to inspect cleanliness on a daily basis and ensure that all important places were cleaned.

The residents have also been asked to dump waste at designated places and cooperate with the staff concerned to keep the environment clean and green.

APP/slm