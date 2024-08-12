Open Menu

Cleanliness Campaign In Full Swing In Sheikhupura

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2024 | 11:50 AM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) The "Suthra Punjab" program is in full swing in Sheikhupura district and officers are actively working to improve cleanliness in cities, towns and villages.

According to DC Office, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waqar Ali Khan on Monday emphasized the importance of the program, stating that it aligns with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He highlighted the significant improvement in cleanliness with parks, green belts and intersections looking cleaner and greener.

Dr. Khan also stressed the importance of addressing public complaints promptly and ensuring regular maintenance of sewage lines, water disposals and drains.

He instructed all relevant departments to work diligently to provide better municipal services and eliminate illegal encroachments.

