Cleanliness Campaign Launched In Tank
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The district administration has launched a comprehensive cleanliness campaign to provide a clean and healthy environment to citizens.
According to the district administration, the initiative has been taken under the provincial government public service agenda in various areas of the districts to improve sanitation besides ensuring a cleaner environment for residents of the district.
The drive is currently underway in several key areas, including Tank-Dera Road, Tank-Pezu Road, Tank-Wana Road, and the narrow market areas of the city.
The drive is being supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Allah Noor as per the instructions of the deputy commissioner.
Speaking on the occasion ADC Allah Noor said cleanliness activities would continue on a daily basis, with teams working around the clock to maintain hygiene standards. He said that the cleanliness drive would improve public health and sanitation and it would extend to every street, neighborhood, and alley in Tank as per the designated schedule.
