Cleanliness campaign launched in village council Qaghazai, Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Local Government Kohat has initiated a special cleanliness drive in Village Council Qaghazai, aiming to improve the area's sanitation system and provide a healthy environment for its residents.

In this regard on Sunday, Assistant Director Local Government Kohat, Abid Zaman, formally handed over a rickshaw and essential cleaning equipment to the Village Council, marking the beginning of this initiative. Prominent local figures, including Chairman Village Council Haji Sakhi Afzal Orakzai and Tehsil Council Member Habib Taseer, attended the inauguration ceremony.

On this occasion, local representatives praised the cleanliness campaign as a welcome step towards addressing public concerns. They emphasized the need for practical measures to tackle issues like garbage accumulation and inadequate sanitation. The Village Council has started removing years' worth of waste and is developing a modern sanitation system to ensure a clean environment for citizens.

The local community has appreciated the initiative, expressing hope that the cleanliness efforts will be sustained to benefit future generations.

