Cleanliness campaign ongoing in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Muhammad Rao Aslam Saturday said the company was doing its job for keeping Lahorites safe from coronavirus and dengue through ensuring proper cleanliness in the city.

According to LWMC sources here, he said that extraordinary cleanliness arrangements had been made outside and in surroundings of all the shelter homes "Panagahs" in the city.

He said, "People should follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to defeat coronavirus and must cooperate with LWMC in maintaining cleanliness in the city." Garbage was timely being removed from all all the dustbins in the city, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a week cleanliness campaign is ongoing in the city as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Aim of the special cleanliness drive is to provide neat and clean environment to the Lahorites.