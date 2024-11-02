Open Menu

Cleanliness Campaign Started To Aware Children About Benefits

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) District Administration Kohat in collaboration with Health Department on Saturday started campaign in schools of five districts to aware children about benefits of cleanliness and hygiene.

The theme of the campaign was “We will wash our hands and tell the truth”.

The campaign that was started under Awami Agenda of Chief Minister was to instill children with importance of cleanliness and habit of truthfulness among students.

It is worth mentioning that thousands of children in Kohat Division are suffering from stomach worms due to the habit of not washing their hands.

