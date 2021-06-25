UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Campaign Starts At Bajaur

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:28 PM

District and Session Court Bajaur Friday launched a week-long cleanliness campaign to aware people about significance of clean and healthy environment

The campaign was inaugurated by District and Session Judge, Usman Bashir.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by judicial officers and representatives of district administration and Town Municipal Administration.

On the occasion, speakers highlighted the benefits of cleanliness and stressed for making joint efforts to aware people relating to subject matter. They said that in existing scenario of growing population our collective efforts are needed to establish a healthy and clean environment adding islam has also given due importance to cleanliness and termed it next to our religion.

