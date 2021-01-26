UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Campaign Starts In Malakand

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Cleanliness campaign starts in Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A ten days cleanliness campaign has been started at tehsil Dargai in Malakand district on Tuesday.

The campaign was launched by member provincial assembly (MPA), and chairman district advisory development committee (DADC), Pir Musavir Khan Ghazai and Assistant Commissioner Dargai, Mohibullah Khan Yousfazai.

A walk was also held at tehsil Dargai attended by additional assistant commissioner Dargai Waheedullah Khan, Tehsil Municipal Administration Officers and officials of district administration to create awareness about importance of cleanliness and importance of the campaign.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Pir Musavir Khan said its objectives was to sensitize masses about importance of cleanliness and importance of hygiene in our lives.

He said islam has laid great emphasis on importance of cleanliness and it was moral and religious obligation to make our areas clean and neat.

Later, he formally inaugurated the campaign at Skhakot and Dargai bazaars and urged masses to actively participate in it.

