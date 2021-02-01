UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Campaign Starts In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Cleanliness campaign starts in Sukkur

As per directives of the Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon, a 7-day long cleanliness campaign has been started in Sukkur including removal of encroachments on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :As per directives of the Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon, a 7-day long cleanliness campaign has been started in Sukkur including removal of encroachments on Monday.

The Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Baloch will visit different areas of the district to review the cleanliness campaign here.

However, the Taluka Municipal Officers and officials of Local Government were also directed to monitor campaign of their respective town committees.

More Stories From Pakistan

