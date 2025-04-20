Open Menu

Cleanliness Campaign To Start At SITE From Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 07:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A cleanliness campaign is being launched on Monday, April 21, at the SITE Super Highway Phase II, Karachi, under the special direction of Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

The cleaning campaign will continue for a month.

Arif Zaidi MD SITE will inaugurate the cleanliness campaign, while office-bearers of the SITE Super High Association will also be present on the occasion, a communique said.

MD SITE Arif Zaidi will supervise a month -long cleaning campaign and during this campaign, the cleaning of bushes, roads' renovation and drainage cleaning in all blocks of the SITE Super Highway Phase II will be done.

He said that the cleanliness campaign's scope will gradually be extended to other industrial zones.

