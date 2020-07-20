UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Campaign Under Way In Faisalabad City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:46 PM

Cleanliness campaign under way in Faisalabad city

On the instructions of Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Asma Ijaz Cheema, cleanliness and renovation work of greenbelts in the city is being carried out on an emergency basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Asma Ijaz Cheema, cleanliness and renovation work of greenbelts in the city is being carried out on an emergency basis.

The PHA staff is planting flowers, small plants in greenbelts for beautification of the city on daily basis.

The PHA DG Monday visited different areas of the city and reviewed the process of decoration and cleanliness of greenbelts.

She urged workers to carry out additional mowing as well as trimming of plants to create a beautiful and attractive look. The officers were also assigned responsibilities for monitoring of the beautification work.

She said that the PHA was also active for resolving issues expeditiously and welcoming suggestions from the citizens in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

