'cleanliness certificate' from all district deptts sought

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) -:Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Hamza Salek has sought 'cleanliness certificate' from all district departments as a precautionary measure against dengue.

While presiding over Anti-dengue review meeting here on Thursday, ADCG Hamza Salek said there was dire need for reviewing cleanliness arrangements at schools and offices after rain and directed MWMC and WASA to launch cleanliness drive at Sharifpura and Zakariya Town.

He said dengue larva presence in air-coolers was being eliminated adding that situation improved after ban on use of air-coolers.