Cleanliness: Commissioner warns contractor of action on poor performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan has directed deputy commissioners to enforce a uniform cleanliness system in both rural and urban areas under the outsourced model.

He warned contractors of strict accountability for underperformance.

Presiding over a meeting with Waste Management Company officials and contractors, he reiterated a zero-tolerance policy for implementing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Suthra Punjab drive. Contractors were ordered to commence operations as per agreed timelines, with underperforming companies facing blacklisting.

He instructed the completion of landfill sites and the immediate start of waste collection. He emphasized that any concerns from deputy commissioners regarding contractors’ performance would not be tolerated.

He also announced personal visits to tehsils for auditing cleanliness staff and machinery, setting a zero-waste target for the upcoming month of Ramazan.