Cleanliness: Commissioner Warns Contractor Of Action On Poor Performance
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan has directed deputy commissioners to enforce a uniform cleanliness system in both rural and urban areas under the outsourced model.
He warned contractors of strict accountability for underperformance.
Presiding over a meeting with Waste Management Company officials and contractors, he reiterated a zero-tolerance policy for implementing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Suthra Punjab drive. Contractors were ordered to commence operations as per agreed timelines, with underperforming companies facing blacklisting.
He instructed the completion of landfill sites and the immediate start of waste collection. He emphasized that any concerns from deputy commissioners regarding contractors’ performance would not be tolerated.
He also announced personal visits to tehsils for auditing cleanliness staff and machinery, setting a zero-waste target for the upcoming month of Ramazan.
Recent Stories
Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan
'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets
Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..
Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation
MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan
DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024
ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students
UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Prisons orders special arrangements for Ramazan in jails6 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness: Commissioner warns contractor of action on poor performance6 minutes ago
-
Four arrested for impersonation in Railway Police Recruitment7 minutes ago
-
DC visits health centre at Sambrial7 minutes ago
-
Sindh government to distribute solar home systems to deserving individuals on March 116 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Board organizes Sughar Kacheri16 minutes ago
-
Open court held to resolve women’s problems16 minutes ago
-
IFA seizes 165kg of unfit meat, fines supplier Rs 50,00016 minutes ago
-
Election awareness session held for transgender community17 minutes ago
-
Strict price control measures for Ramazan ordered17 minutes ago
-
Signal free Mall Road; cables, pipelines shifting completed: minister26 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders assure support for making HPV vaccine introduction success to prevent Cervical Cancer26 minutes ago