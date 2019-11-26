UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Competitions To Be Arranged Among Health, Education Departments: Deputy Commissioner

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said cleanliness competitions would be arranged in Health and Education departments during extension days of cleanliness week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said cleanliness competitions would be arranged in Health and education departments during extension days of cleanliness week.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the cleanliness week here Tuesday.

CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company Kashif Raza and other officers were present on the occasion.

The DC said one Union Council (UC) would be made Model UC in reference with cleanliness and greenery.

He asked the medical superintendents of all THQ and DHQ hospitals to ensure cleanliness in the hospitals as grading would be made and shields would be distributed among those showing excellent performance.

